Olivia’s Radiothon Story

At 4 years old, if Olivia isn’t ripping around on her bike, you might find her playing with LEGO or Barbie, or getting into mischief with her big sister, Alexis. It’s a dramatic change from 18 months ago when Olivia’s kidneys shut down.

It was a terrifying episode for her parents, Tamara and Anthony, who watched their baby girl turn from a rambunctious toddler into a shadow of her former self. Several blood tests and a transfusion later, doctors in Medicine Hat ordered Olivia and her mom to be flown to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

Olivia arrived very sick.

Her kidneys were shutting down and her blood cells were breaking apart. Experts didn’t have a clear understanding of what was going on, although they had narrowed their suspicions down to two possibilities. Time was of the essence.

Thanks to an innovative test that speeds up the detection of 22 different bacteria, viruses and parasites – part of a research project at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute – they were able to zero in on the culprit, Shiga toxin-producing E. Coli. Knowing the cause, Olivia’s team was able to deliver the right care, saving her from being diagnosed with a genetic abnormality and an aggressive treatment that she would have had to maintain for life. She made a complete recovery and returned home.

Mom says she couldn’t think of a more amazing place than the Alberta Children’s Hospital and the staff who showered her little girl with stuffies, games and toys. It was so enjoyable, even Alexis wanted to stay.