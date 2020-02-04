Menu

QMJHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 4, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2020 10:31 pm

HALIFAX – Cedric Desruisseaux scored 15 seconds into overtime as the Charlottetown Islanders edged the Halifax Mooseheads 3-2 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Thomas Casey found the back of the net at 13:40 of the third to force extra time for the Islanders (26-21-5).

Brett Budgell opened the scoring midway through the first for Charlottetown, which got 26 saves from Matthew Welsh.

Senna Peeters and Zack Jones supplied the offence for the Mooseheads (18-26-4), who have dropped four in a row.

Alexis Gravel turned aside 37 shots for Halifax.

OLYMPIQUES 5 FOREURS 4 (SO)

VAL-D’OR, Que. — Pier-Olivier Roy scored in regulation and the shootout, and Kieran Craig had a goal and three assists as Gatineau (18-27-4) handed the Foreurs (20-22-7) their fourth loss in a row.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
