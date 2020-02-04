Special weather statement issued for London, Ont., as forecasters anticipate messy Thursday commute

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for areas west of lakes Erie and Ontario, including London and Middlesex, ahead of a low-pressure system arriving from Texas.

The national weather agency anticipates snow will start falling Wednesday night.

Forecasters say it could become mixed with ice pellets or turn to freezing rain before the low-pressure system arrives Thursday night and the precipitation clears out.

At this time, the statement suggests the Thursday morning and afternoon commutes could be impacted by adverse weather. Roughly five centimetres of snowfall is expected.

In London, the high on Wednesday is forecast to reach -2 C before dropping to -5 C overnight and climbing to -1 C on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement