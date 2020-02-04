Menu

Special weather statement issued for London, Ont., as forecasters anticipate messy Thursday commute

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 4, 2020 1:57 pm
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London area, warning lake effect snow will fall across the region into the afternoon.
Spaces Images via Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for areas west of lakes Erie and Ontario, including London and Middlesex, ahead of a low-pressure system arriving from Texas.

The national weather agency anticipates snow will start falling Wednesday night.

READ MORE: London receives record breaking rainfall — Environment Canada

Forecasters say it could become mixed with ice pellets or turn to freezing rain before the low-pressure system arrives Thursday night and the precipitation clears out.

At this time, the statement suggests the Thursday morning and afternoon commutes could be impacted by adverse weather. Roughly five centimetres of snowfall is expected.

In London, the high on Wednesday is forecast to reach -2 C before dropping to -5 C overnight and climbing to -1 C on Thursday.

