Crime

Young man granted new trial in York Regional Police officer’s death pleads guilty to manslaughter

By Michelle McQuigge The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2020 9:24 pm
Updated February 3, 2020 9:25 pm
York Regional Police Constable Garrett Styles is shown in a police handout photo. .
York Regional Police Constable Garrett Styles is shown in a police handout photo. . York Regional Police

A young man granted a second trial in a 2011 highway crash that killed an Ontario police officer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case.

The man was previously convicted of first-degree murder in the death of York Regional Police Const. Garrett Styles, but the Ontario Court of Appeal overturned the conviction last October.

The province’s top court found the trial judge erred in failing to caution jurors that they should consider the accused’s age and level of maturity at the time of the deadly crash, where court heard Styles was dragged by a van the man was driving.

READ MORE: Teen given 9-year conditional supervision sentence in death of York cop

The incident killed Styles and left the man, who was 15 at the time, a quadriplegic.

York Regional Police issued a statement saying the manslaughter plea agreed upon by both the Crown and defence will spare the Styles family from the pain of a second trial.

The force says the man is being sentenced to two years probation and several conditions on future operation of a vehicle.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
