Lindsay Lions Club donates funds for new intravenous pumps at Ross Memorial Hospital

The Lindsay Lions Club’s recent donation will support the purchase of new intravenous pumps at Ross Memorial Hospital.

On Friday, members of the club donated $3,300 to help the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation to purchase new IV pumps with advanced safety software.

According to the hospital, it has an ageing fleet of 170 IV pumps. The foundation aims to replace and improve with new pumps. Nearly every patient admitted at the Lindsay hospital requires an IV pump to deliver medicines, fluids and/or nutrition.

The donation also puts the Lions Club over $100,000 in donations since they began supporting the hospital in 1953.

The $100,000 places them in the “Founder” status on the Donor Recognition Wall in the hospital’s main hallway.

“This hospital is so fortunate to have such generous partners in the community,” stated Erin Coons, the foundation’s CEO. “The Lindsay Lions have lent their support to so many improvements at the Ross, from the building of the dialysis unit to equipment needs in the palliative care and mental health units, and surgical equipment for the hospital’s eye surgery suite.

“With this gift for new IV pumps, the Lindsay Lions mark a milestone in their service organization’s proud history of giving. The impact of their generosity will be felt for years to come.”

