ATV driver charged with impaired driving following County Road 30 crash: Northumberland OPP

A Brighton man has been charged with impaired driving following an ATV crash in the community of Codrington on Friday evening.

Northumberland OPP say officers responded to an ATV collision on County Road 30 near Allison Street in Codrington, about 15 kilometres north of Brighton, around 7:30 p.m.

OPP say officers determined the driver of the ATV was under the influence of alcohol.

Justin McLennan, 34, of Brighton, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries and then released.

OPP say he was also charged with several offences under the Highway Traffic Act and the Off-Road Vehicles Act. No further details were provided.

McLennan is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 4.

