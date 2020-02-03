Menu

Crime

ATV driver charged with impaired driving following County Road 30 crash: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 12:25 pm
Updated February 3, 2020 12:26 pm
OPP arrested and charged an ATV driver on Friday with impaired driving offences.
Nick Westoll / Global News

A Brighton man has been charged with impaired driving following an ATV crash in the community of Codrington on Friday evening.

Northumberland OPP say officers responded to an ATV collision on County Road 30 near Allison Street in Codrington, about 15 kilometres north of Brighton, around 7:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Northumberland OPP investigating vandalism at Codrington Community Centre in Brighton area

OPP say officers determined the driver of the ATV was under the influence of alcohol.

Justin McLennan, 34, of Brighton, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries and then released.

OPP say he was also charged with several offences under the Highway Traffic Act and the Off-Road Vehicles Act. No further details were provided.

Story continues below advertisement

McLennan is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 4.

Cavan Monaghan Township council is mulling over allowing ATVs on about 10 km of public roads
