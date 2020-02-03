Police watchdog investigating after man fatally shot by SQ officer

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Bureau of independent investigations has dispatched a team of nine investigators to Saint-Georges in the Beauce region after a 47-year-old man was killed during a Sûreté du Québec police intervention.

Preliminary information gathered by the BEI suggests the events took place Sunday evening after a woman, fearing for her safety, called 911 to report her ex-partner was in distress and armed with a stick.

The BEI says officers with the SQ located the man wandering in the streets of Saint-Georges and described him as “aggressive and confused.”

The officers tried unsuccessfully to surround and immobilize the man using various methods including a stun gun and cayenne pepper, according to the BEI.

During the intervention, police shot the man.

He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The BEI is now tasked with verifying the accuracy of the report.

The BEI investigates whenever a person is seriously injured or dies during a police intervention in Quebec.