Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg hosts Nashville after Roslovic’s 2-goal game

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 3, 2020 3:22 am

Nashville Predators (24-20-7, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (26-23-4, fifth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Winnipeg after Jack Roslovic scored two goals in the Jets’ 5-2 win over the Blues.

The Jets are 8-6-3 against opponents in the Central Division. Winnipeg has converted on 19% of power-play opportunities, scoring 30 power-play goals.

The Predators are 13-12-4 in conference play. Nashville has given up 42 power-play goals, killing 74.1% of opponent chances.

In their last matchup on Jan. 12, Nashville won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 25 goals and has recorded 51 points. Patrik Laine has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Roman Josi leads the Predators with a plus-22 in 51 games played this season. Filip Forsberg has totalled 9 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Jets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Mathieu Perreault: out (upper body).

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsNational Hockey LeagueJetsWinnipeg hockeyJets hockey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.