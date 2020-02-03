Winnipeg hosts Nashville after Roslovic’s 2-goal game

Send this page to someone via email

Nashville Predators (24-20-7, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (26-23-4, fifth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Winnipeg after Jack Roslovic scored two goals in the Jets’ 5-2 win over the Blues.

The Jets are 8-6-3 against opponents in the Central Division. Winnipeg has converted on 19% of power-play opportunities, scoring 30 power-play goals.

The Predators are 13-12-4 in conference play. Nashville has given up 42 power-play goals, killing 74.1% of opponent chances.

In their last matchup on Jan. 12, Nashville won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 25 goals and has recorded 51 points. Patrik Laine has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with a plus-22 in 51 games played this season. Filip Forsberg has totalled 9 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Jets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Mathieu Perreault: out (upper body).

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.