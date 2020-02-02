AR-15 rifle among guns seized after search warrant executed in Brampton, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say an AR-15 rifle was among several guns and ammunition seized after a search warrant was executed following a shooting incident in Brampton.

In a news release, police said a man and a woman were walking in English Street Park, near Main Street North and Williams Parkway, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday when a firearm was discharged.

Officers said the two then left the area in a vehicle but were later pulled over and arrested.

There were no injuries reported.

A search warrant was later executed on the man’s residence and two pistols, an AR-15, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and $3,000 in drugs were allegedly seized, police said.

Investigators said the man and woman, 30-year-old Lionel Willie and 24-year-old Shamas Berantuo, both from Brampton, have since been arrested and charged with numerous offences, including discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Willie and Berantuo were held for a bail hearing and were scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

