Weekly survey: What are your feelings about the return of 90s alt-rock?

Will you be into the wave of 90s alt-rock on tour this summer? — Alan Cross (@alancross) February 2, 2020

This is shaping up to be a summer of 90s nostalgia. I mean, look who’s going to be on tour and/or releasing new material this year: Pearl Jam, Nine Inch Nails, Offspring, Weezer, Green Day, Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Liz Phair, Barenaked Ladies, Hootie and the Blowfish, Matchbox 20, Third Eye Blind–and there’s more.Are you in? Are you looking forward to a full-blown resurrection of 90s music? Maybe you’re on the fence? Or you could be looking at the whole thing and going “meh.”Let’s take the temperature of the zeitgeist in regards to your thirst (or lack thereof) for 90s alt-rock.