Crime

Saint John police investigate stabbing at strip mall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2020 9:20 am
Saint John police are investigating after a stabbing at a shopping mall.
File/ Global News

Police in New Brunswick are investigating a stabbing at a shopping mall in Saint John.

Officers were dispatched to the Westmorland Place strip mall just after midnight Saturday night.

The Saint John Police Force was told there was a fight going on.

Once inside the mall, police found a 30-year old man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital for treatment.

Police were still looking for a suspect by Sunday morning.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeStabbingSaint Johnsaint john police forceSaint John CrimeWestmorland Place
