Saint John police investigate stabbing at strip mall

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police in New Brunswick are investigating a stabbing at a shopping mall in Saint John.

Officers were dispatched to the Westmorland Place strip mall just after midnight Saturday night.

READ MORE: Newfoundland cabbie stopped for impaired driving while taking student to school

The Saint John Police Force was told there was a fight going on.

Once inside the mall, police found a 30-year old man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital for treatment.

1:55 Moncton sees an increase in crystal meth users Moncton sees an increase in crystal meth users

Police were still looking for a suspect by Sunday morning.

Story continues below advertisement