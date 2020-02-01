Eichel scores in overtime as Sabres beat Blue Jackets 2-1

Send this page to someone via email

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Jack Eichel scored 36 seconds into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres stopped Columbus’ six-game win streak with a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Eichel controlled the puck in making his way up the ice from his own zone. He then circled from the left side to the right circle and snapped a shot past Matiss Kivlenieks.

Evan Rodrigues also scored for Buffalo, which stopped a three-game slide. Carter Hutton made 22 saves for his irst win since a 4-3 overtime victory against San Jose on Oct. 22.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Columbus, which was coming off a nine-day break. It was his fifth goal in three games since missing 13 with a rib injury.

CANUCKS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Quinn Hughes scored twice, including his eighth of the season 42 seconds into overtime, and the Canucks earned their fifth consecutive victory.

J.T. Miller and Tim Schaller also scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom had 34 saves. The Pacific Division-leading Canucks improved to 14-3-0 since Dec. 19.

Michael Dal Colle, Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders in their third consecutive loss on home ice. Thomas Greiss made 20 saves in his third straight start.

Hughes sent a wrist shot past Greiss for the winning goal. It was the first career multigoal game for the 20-year-old defenceman.

