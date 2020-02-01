4 shot, 2 fatally, after funeral in Florida: police

Send this page to someone via email

Authorities are responding after four people were shot after a funeral in Riviera Beach, Fla.

According to the Riviera Beach Police Department, a man and a 15-year-old boy died at the scene. Two females are being treated in hospital.

The police force said in a statement that the shooting took place about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They added that no arrests have been made.

Riviera Beach is located in West Palm Beach County on Florida’s east coast.

Shooting with multiple victims. Please see news release below for details. pic.twitter.com/6o4u135WzS — Riviera Beach PD (@RivieraBeachPD) February 1, 2020

