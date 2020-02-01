Menu

Crime

4 shot, 2 fatally, after funeral in Florida: police

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 4:22 pm
Authorities are responding after four people were shot after a funeral in Riviera Beach, Fla.

According to the Riviera Beach Police Department, a man and a 15-year-old boy died at the scene. Two females are being treated in hospital.

The police force said in a statement that the shooting took place about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They added that no arrests have been made.

Riviera Beach is located in West Palm Beach County on Florida’s east coast.

