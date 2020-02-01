Menu

Canadiens assign Kotkaniemi to AHL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2020 1:11 pm

MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens assigned 2018 first-round draft pick Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket on Saturday.

Kotkaniemi has six goals and two assists through 36 games this season for Montreal. He has 17 goals and 42 points in 115 career NHL games,

The 19-year-old centre from Finland was the Canadiens’ third overall selection two years ago.

Kotkaniemi has gone six games without reaching the scoresheet. His last goal came on Jan. 9 in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

He missed eight games in December with a concussion.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version mislabelled Kotkaniemi as a rookie.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
