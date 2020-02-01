Menu

Crime

2 men arrested after armed robbery in Bayers Lake

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 9:19 am
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. .
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. . Lee Brown/The Canadian Press

Two men are facing charges after an employee of a business in Bayers Lake was threatened with a knife Friday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the retail business at around 9:15 p.m. after a loss prevention employee approached two men suspected of stealing.

READ MORE: Cab driver punched, robbed in downtown Halifax: police

Police say one of the men threatened the employee with a knife, then fled from the business in a vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the suspects less than three hours later at a Halifax residence.

A 48-year-old Halifax man is facing charges of robbery, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating afternoon bank robbery

A 25-year-old man from Dartmouth is facing charges of theft and possession under $5,000. He was later released.

