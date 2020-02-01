Menu

Canada

Unifor restores blockade around Co-op refinery after pension talks fail

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 8:30 am
Scott Doherty, executive assistant to the national president of Unifor, speaks to a crowd outside the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina Friday night.
Scott Doherty, executive assistant to the national president of Unifor, speaks to a crowd outside the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina Friday night. Unifor Canada / Twitter

The fences are back up.

Friday night, members of Unifor restored their blockade around the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) after the two sides failed to come to a pension agreement at the bargaining table.

“We’re not going anywhere,” said Scott Doherty, executive assistant to Unifor’s National President, outside the refinery at around midnight.

“There’s not a truck coming out of this facility again until we get a fair deal. And I don’t care how many cops they bring here — we’ll bring more [members].”

READ MORE: Unifor headed back to court over alleged violation, FCL says more action could be coming

At 9 a.m. Friday the two sides met at the bargaining table for the first time since CRC locked out nearly 800 of its employees on Dec. 5.

By 5 p.m., the talks had failed.

According to Doherty, the union presented two proposals to CRC that would have saved the company $12 million over the term of the collective agreement. Members were also willing to contribute to their pensions.

“They responded to that by saying they have zero interest in our proposal,” said Doherty, who said Unifor’s proposal aligned with what’s in the national energy pattern.

Doherty added that CRC made no change on their proposal, nor any counter proposals.

“Now more than ever it’s evident this greedy employer has no interest in getting a deal,” Doherty said. “They have every interest in trying to break this union and making this union not have a pension plan.”

Doherty made a call to action at around midnight to unions across Canada.

“This is an attack on the labour movement, so the labour movement better get to the table and start to support us,” said Doherty. “Every single union better come to Regina and stand with all these workers as we fight back from a greedy right-wing corporation that is Co-op.”

The barricade around the refinery was first erected on Jan. 20 where 14 people were arrested and charged for mischief, including Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

The union took the barricade down Friday in an agreement with the employer that required the two sides to meet.

READ MORE: Unifor, Co-op bargaining meeting set based on ‘mutual understanding’

Dias previously stated that if talks fail then the provincial government must impose binding arbitration.

Global News has reached out to the Co-op Refinery Complex for comment.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

A division of Unifor represents some Global News employees.

–With files from Allison Bamford.

