Sports

Ottawa 67’s extend winning streak with 5-2 win over Hamilton Bulldogs

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 31, 2020 9:34 pm
The Hamilton Bulldogs allowed four unanswered goals in a 5-2 loss against the Ottawa 67's.
The Ottawa 67’s extended their OHL winning streak to eight games with a 5-2 victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs at FirstOntario Centre Friday night.

Austen Keating opened the scoring for Ottawa when he deflected a shot past Hamilton goalie Marco Costantini 4:55 into the game.

Less than two minutes later, the Bulldogs evened the score when Liam Van Loon beat Cedrick Andree for his second goal of the season.

Hamilton’s Logan Morrison reached the 20-goal plateau in his sophomore season in the Ontario Hockey League, when he put the Dogs ahead 2-1 with 7:54 remaining in the opening period.

The 67’s pulled even just over seven minutes into the second period when Daylon Groulx found the back of the night.

Story continues below advertisement

Both teams exchanged scoring chances in the third period before Marco Rossi broke the deadlock with his 29th goal of the season while the teams were four-on-four.

Nikita Okhotyuk and Jack Quinn added insurance goals for the No. 1 team in the Canadian Hockey League as the 67’s ended the game by scoring four unanswered goals.

Hamilton, losers of six of their last seven games, play host to the Niagara IceDogs Saturday at 4.p.m.

