Talk to the Experts – Saturday Mar. 21

Saturday, Mar. 21:

Skinpossible

Join Betty Jo Kaiser Saturday at 11 a.m. as she hosts Roberta Segar, certified laser specialist and owner of Skinpossible Laser and Light. Learn about treatments that can get rid of fat, halt or reverse the effects of aging on skin and much more! For men and women, Skinpossible has offers more non-surgical cosmetic solutions than any other clinic in Calgary. Taking care of your appearance isn’t vain, it’s smart!

