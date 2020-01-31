Prohibited driver charged with flight from police, dangerous driving in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

A Collingwood, Ont., faces charges, including flight from police, following a traffic stop in Cobourg early Monday.

Cobourg Police Service say around 12:15 a.m., officers on patrol observed a vehicle with reported stolen licence plates.

Officers activated their emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop, but police allege the driver failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

Police were able to identify the driver and discontinued the pursuit, and the subsequent investigation led to the arrest of a man.

Robert Morrison, 60, of Collingwood, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, flight from police, dangerous driving and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Morrison was released on an undertaking with conditions and with a future court date in Cobourg, police said.

