Crime

Prohibited driver charged with flight from police, dangerous driving in Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 4:52 pm
.
. Global Peterborough File

A Collingwood, Ont., faces charges, including flight from police, following a traffic stop in Cobourg early Monday.

Cobourg Police Service say around 12:15 a.m., officers on patrol observed a vehicle with reported stolen licence plates.

READ MORE: Hamilton man wanted following police pursuit that ended with collision at Peterborough Lift Lock

Officers activated their emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop, but police allege the driver failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

Police were able to identify the driver and discontinued the pursuit, and the subsequent investigation led to the arrest of a man.

Robert Morrison, 60, of Collingwood, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, flight from police, dangerous driving and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Morrison was released on an undertaking with conditions and with a future court date in Cobourg, police said.

Cobourg man arrested following police pursuit from Peterborough to Port Hope
