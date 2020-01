Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Noreen Osborne, 17, was last seen in Winnipeg’s North End Jan. 21.

Osborne is 5’6” with an average build. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, black pants, and black runners.

Anyone with information on Osborne’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

1:46 Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release