Excessive speeding: South Okanagan RCMP catch driver doing 223 km/h on Highway 97

Police in the South Okanagan caught a driver doing more than double the speed limit along Highway 97 on Thursday.

Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy said the single, male occupant was clocked at 223 kilometres per hour in a zone where the speed limit is 100-km/h.

South Okanagan Traffic Services stopped the driver near Sage Mesa Drive, north of Penticton, at approximately 10 a.m.

Police say the driver was fined for excessive speeding, and that his vehicle was impounded.

The vehicle was described as a higher-end Volkswagen.

“It’s unfortunate that so soon after we saw a tragic motor vehicle fatality on this stretch of highway, we have drivers who are willing to risk their own and other motorists’ lives,” said Const. James Grandy.

