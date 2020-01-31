Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police to reopen station duty offices after violent year forced reassignments

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 2:37 pm
After a violent year forced Winnipeg police to reassign officers and close station duty offices in November, the force says the offices will reopen Monday.
After a violent year forced Winnipeg police to reassign officers and close station duty offices in November, the force says the offices will reopen Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police are reopening station duty offices after a spike in violent crimes and an unprecedented number of homicides forced the reassignment of officers to other units last year.

Officers from the major crimes, station duty, traffic and community relations units were reassigned in November as the city climbed towards a record-setting number of homicides.

READ MORE: Winnipeg murder rate skyrockets in 2019, criminal justice expert points to long-term solutions

In total, 74 officers were reassigned to general patrols and the force’s investigative units.

Station duty offices were moved to the downtown headquarters during the reassignment.

Police announced Friday all three duty offices will reopen Monday.

While police said the rest of the reassignments are still in place, they are being reassessed and a spokesperson said the reopening of the offices is a good first step to getting back to normal.

Winnipeg saw 44 homicides in 2019, breaking the previous record of 41 set in 2011.

