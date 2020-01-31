Moncton man facing child pornography charges, pleads not guilty

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 48-year-old Moncton man is facing charges in connection with an investigation into images of child sexual abuse that began in May 2018.

READ MORE: 1 man taken to Halifax hospital after propane tank explodes inside vehicle

In a news release Friday, New Brunswick RCMP said they executed a search warrant at a Moncton residence on Aug. 29, where they seized several electronic devices and arrested the suspect.

Robert David MacIntyre appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday, where he was charged with making child pornography, making available child pornography, accessing child pornography and possessing child pornography.

MacIntyre pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 21 for trial.

READ MORE: Man charged after robbery at Canadian Tire gas station in Halifax

He has been released on several conditions including not to be around children under the age of 16 and to not access or possess a computer.

Story continues below advertisement