Crime

Moncton man facing child pornography charges, pleads not guilty

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 1:26 pm
Updated January 31, 2020 1:28 pm
Robert MacIntyre pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Robert MacIntyre pleaded not guilty to the charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola

A 48-year-old Moncton man is facing charges in connection with an investigation into images of child sexual abuse that began in May 2018.

In a news release Friday, New Brunswick RCMP said they executed a search warrant at a Moncton residence on Aug. 29, where they seized several electronic devices and arrested the suspect.

Robert David MacIntyre appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday, where he was charged with making child pornography, making available child pornography, accessing child pornography and possessing child pornography.

MacIntyre pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 21 for trial.

He has been released on several conditions including not to be around children under the age of 16 and to not access or possess a computer.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
