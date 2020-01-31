Jewelry reported stolen from Brighton residence in daytime break and enter: Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP are investigating a daytime break and enter at a residence in Brighton on Thursday.
OPP say sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., suspect(s) entered a Raglan Street residence by damaging a locked front door.
Police say the following items were reported stolen:
- Green necklace holding green stones
- Solitaire diamond necklace (the diamond has a chip in it)
- Men’s silver top ring with a diamond in the middle
- Men’s friendship ring – black on top with a diamond and initial “T”
- Engagement and wedding ring (soldered together)
Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously at the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
