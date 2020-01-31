Menu

Crime

Jewelry reported stolen from Brighton residence in daytime break and enter: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 2:03 pm
Northumberland OPP are investigating a daytime residential break and enter in Brighton on Thursday.
Northumberland OPP are investigating a daytime residential break and enter in Brighton on Thursday. Global News File

Northumberland OPP are investigating a daytime break and enter at a residence in Brighton on Thursday.

OPP say sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., suspect(s) entered a Raglan Street residence by damaging a locked front door.

READ MORE: Construction equipment, tools reported stolen from Brighton excavating business, OPP say

Police say the following items were reported stolen:

  • Green necklace holding green stones
  • Solitaire diamond necklace (the diamond has a chip in it)
  • Men’s silver top ring with a diamond in the middle
  • Men’s friendship ring – black on top with a diamond and initial “T”
  • Engagement and wedding ring (soldered together)

Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously at the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Break And EnterNorthumberlandNorthumberland CountyNorthumberland OPPBrighton
