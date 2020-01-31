Menu

OPP investigating Hwy. 17 crash near Renfrew that left 3 seriously injured

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 10:59 am
OPP are investigating a Highway 17 crash that seriously injured three on Thursday.
OPP are investigating a Highway 17 crash that seriously injured three on Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they’re investigating a serious car crash between two vehicles in the Renfrew area on Thursday evening that sent three people to hospital with serious injuries.

Provincial police and Renfrew firefighters and paramedics responded to the collision on Highway 17 near Lochwinnoch Road, just east of Renfrew, shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Three people were seriously injured and had to be extricated from the vehicles before being rushed to hospital, OPP said in a news release on Friday morning.

So far, the OPP’s investigation has confirmed that a westbound car “collided head-on” with a vehicle travelling east in the eastbound lane.

Police closed the highway for many hours and have seen lifted the road closures, OPP said.

