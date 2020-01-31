OPP investigating Hwy. 17 crash near Renfrew that left 3 seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they’re investigating a serious car crash between two vehicles in the Renfrew area on Thursday evening that sent three people to hospital with serious injuries.

Provincial police and Renfrew firefighters and paramedics responded to the collision on Highway 17 near Lochwinnoch Road, just east of Renfrew, shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Three people were seriously injured and had to be extricated from the vehicles before being rushed to hospital, OPP said in a news release on Friday morning.

So far, the OPP’s investigation has confirmed that a westbound car “collided head-on” with a vehicle travelling east in the eastbound lane.

Police closed the highway for many hours and have seen lifted the road closures, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

2:00 OPP senior officer addresses rise in suspicious transactions in OLG casinos OPP senior officer addresses rise in suspicious transactions in OLG casinos