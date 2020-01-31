Menu

Sports

Pacific Division leader Vancouver and New York meet

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 31, 2020 3:22 am

Vancouver Canucks (29-18-4, first in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (29-15-5, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Brooklyn; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks head to play New York Islanders.

The Islanders are 15-7-3 on their home ice. New York has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 79.6% of opponent chances.

The Canucks are 12-13-1 on the road. Vancouver ranks sixth in the NHL recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott Mayfield leads the Islanders with a plus-11 in 48 games played this season. Mathew Barzal has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 21 goals and has recorded 52 points. Bo Horvat has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
