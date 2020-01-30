Sex assault of 17-year-old girl on Vancouver’s west side prompts police warning

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is warning the public after a teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted in Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Police say a 17-year-old girl walking home from a sporting event at Churchill Secondary School was grabbed from behind by an unknown man on West 54th Avenue between Montgomery Street and Osler Street at around 6 p.m. She fought the man off and then ran away, police said.

The suspect is described as being very tall and dressed in black.

Anyone with dashcam footage from the area of West 54th Ave. and Oak Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday is asked to contact the VPD at 604-717-0602.

