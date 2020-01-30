Okanagan weather: Cool start to February

Temperatures fell to -3 degrees to start Thursday in Kelowna under clear skies.
However, clouds will roll back in through the morning, with the mercury making it up to 4 degrees for an afternoon high.
Pockets of rain will pass through the Okanagan on Friday, with the mercury climbing up to around 7 degrees.
It’ll also be a wet start to the weekend, with gusty winds on Saturday and temperatures staying in mid-single digits despite rain rolling through at times.
Sunday will start out on a cool, but sunny note, with the mercury around -6 degrees in the morning and only making it up to 2 degrees in the afternoon.
The first week of February will start out sunny and cool, with temperatures below freezing all day and a chance of snow by mid-week.
