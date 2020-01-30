Okanagan weather: Cool start to February

Send this page to someone via email

Temperatures fell to -3 degrees to start Thursday in Kelowna under clear skies.

However, clouds will roll back in through the morning, with the mercury making it up to 4 degrees for an afternoon high.

Story continues below advertisement

Pockets of rain will pass through the Okanagan on Friday, with the mercury climbing up to around 7 degrees.

It’ll also be a wet start to the weekend, with gusty winds on Saturday and temperatures staying in mid-single digits despite rain rolling through at times.

Sunday will start out on a cool, but sunny note, with the mercury around -6 degrees in the morning and only making it up to 2 degrees in the afternoon.

Rain rolls back into the valley bottom to start February Saturday morning. SkyTracker Weather

The first week of February will start out sunny and cool, with temperatures below freezing all day and a chance of snow by mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Story continues below advertisement