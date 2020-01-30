Port Hope police seek missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Port Hope are looking for a missing woman.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, Destiny Dawson, 22, was last seen on Wednesday morning in the town’s west end.

She is known to frequent the Cobourg area.

She is described as 5-foot-11 with a slim build and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark bomber-style jacket, a red, black and blue toque, khaki leggings and red boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Hope police at 905-885-8123 ext. 221 or nearest police detachment.

