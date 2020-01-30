Jets to host Pastrnak and the Bruins

Send this page to someone via email

Boston Bruins (29-10-12, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (25-22-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: David Pastrnak leads Boston into a matchup against Winnipeg. He currently ranks fourth in the league with 70 points, scoring 37 goals and recording 33 assists.

The Jets are 11-11-2 at home. Winnipeg averages just 3.1 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Dmitry Kulikov leads them averaging 0.4.

The Bruins are 12-8-3 on the road. Boston ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Pastrnak with 37.

In their last meeting on Jan. 9, Boston won 5-4. Pastrnak scored a team-high three goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrik Laine leads the Jets with a plus-eight in 49 games played this season. Kyle Connor has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 37 goals and has 70 points. Torey Krug has totalled six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Jets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.