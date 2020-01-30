Eastern Conference-leader Washington and Ottawa face off

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Washington Capitals (34-12-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-23-9, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals travel to face the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators are 13-15-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Ottawa averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 60 total minutes.

The Capitals are 22-9-1 in Eastern Conference play. Washington averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Tom Wilson leads the team serving 71 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 7, Washington won 6-1. T.J. Oshie scored a team-high two goals for the Capitals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 24 assists and has recorded 28 points this season. Chris Tierney has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

John Carlson leads the Capitals with 60 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting 47 assists. Alex Ovechkin has scored 11 goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Senators: 2-4-4, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.