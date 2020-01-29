QMJHL Roundup: Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

BATHURST, N.B. – Mathieu Desgagnes scored three straight goals during a six-minute stretch in the third period as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan doubled up the Halifax Mooseheads 4-2 on Wednesday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

It marked the first QMJHL hat trick of Desgagnes’ career. He also recorded an assist on Logan Chisholm’s empty-netter for Acadie-Bathurst (9-31-7).

Senna Peeters replied with both goals for Halifax (18-25-3), which lost for the seventh time in 10 games.

Titan goaltender Tristan Berube turned aside 36-of-38 shots.

Mooseheads netminder Alexis Gravel made 30 saves in defeat.

Halifax converted on one of their three power plays, while Acadie-Bathurst went 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

TIGRES 5 FOREURS 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Jerome Gravel and Conor Frenette both scored a goal and an assist, while Anthony Poulin and Brooklyn Kalmikov each chipped in a pair of helpers in Victoriaville’s (18-22-9) convincing victory over Val-d’Or (21-20-6). The Tigres have now won four straight games.

REMPARTS 4 SEA DOGS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Pierrick Dube scored once and added an assist, while Tristan Cote-Cazenave stopped 29-of-30 shots to lead Quebec (20-26-3) past Saint John (22-26-1), which lost for a third consecutive time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.