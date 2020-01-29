SAIT athletes promote mental health campaign: ‘It’s OK to reach out’

Send this page to someone via email

Students at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary are making some noise to promote mental health.

About 200 students, many of them athletes, took part in a large glow-in-the-dark yoga class in the SAIT gym on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

It’s part of the school’s annual campaign called “Make Some Noise for Mental Health,” aimed at removing the stigma.

“It’s basically just making some awareness for mental health and just letting people know that they’re never alone, there are always people that you can talk to,” SAIT volleyball player Emma Binns said. “There are always resources that are there for you; no matter what, somebody will always be there.”

The campaign — now in its sixth year — is led by SAIT athletes, some of whom have personal experience with mental health challenges.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was diagnosed in 2018 with severe depression and social and general anxiety,” SAIT hockey player Caylin Schellenberg said. “And when I did struggle with my suicidal thoughts, people were there to support me and people were there to make sure I was OK. It’s OK to reach out and it’s OK to find help when you need it.”

The “Make Some Noise” campaign won the 2016 Lieutenant Governor’s Circle on Mental Health and Addiction True Imagination Award.

The program has been adopted by other post-secondary schools around Alberta and across Canada.

“It shows that if you do reach out to someone, they can help you,” SAIT soccer player Marko Ilich said. “Whether or not it’s your family or your friends, it sends a message that there’s a community and there are people that care about you.”