Crime

Wanted Hastings man allegedly found in possession of break-in tools: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 2:19 pm
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police say a wanted man was found in possession of break-in tools. Global News File

A Hastings man was arrested Tuesday on several outstanding warrants for charges including possession of stolen property.

Peterborough Police Service says around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to a George Street North store for complaints regarding a man outside the store who was allegedly bothering patrons.

READ MORE: Man arrested, charged with theft after foot pursuit in downtown Peterborough, police say

Officers located a suspect and determined the man was wanted on several outstanding warrants held by the service.

Michael Francis Duncan, 35, of Wellington Street, Hastings, was arrested on the strength of the warrants for fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Police allege he also found to be in possession of break-in tools, including “numerous” screwdrivers and a glass-breaking hammer.

He was additionally charged with possession of break-in instruments.

Duncan was held in custody and made a court appearance later that day, police said.

Talking Meat Thefts and Snow Clearing with Peterborough County OPP
