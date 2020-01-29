Wanted Hastings man allegedly found in possession of break-in tools: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Hastings man was arrested Tuesday on several outstanding warrants for charges including possession of stolen property.

Peterborough Police Service says around 10:40 a.m., officers were called to a George Street North store for complaints regarding a man outside the store who was allegedly bothering patrons.

Officers located a suspect and determined the man was wanted on several outstanding warrants held by the service.

Michael Francis Duncan, 35, of Wellington Street, Hastings, was arrested on the strength of the warrants for fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Police allege he also found to be in possession of break-in tools, including “numerous” screwdrivers and a glass-breaking hammer.

He was additionally charged with possession of break-in instruments.

Duncan was held in custody and made a court appearance later that day, police said.

