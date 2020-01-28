QMJHL Roundup: Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

RIMOUSKI, Que. – Nathan Ouellet scored before setting up the eventual winner as the Rimouski Oceanic edged the Saint John Sea Dogs 3-2 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Adam Raska potted the game winner at 10:30 of the third period to help Rimouski win its fifth game in a row despite playing without star forward Alexis Lafreniere, who was serving the first of a three-game suspension for a checking to the head major handed to him on Sunday.

Zachary Massicotte also scored for the Oceanic (28-14-7), who got 23 saves from Creed Jones.

Maxim Cajkovic and Jeremie Poirier found the back of the net for the Sea Dogs (22-25-1).

Zachary Bouthillier kicked out 41-of-44 shots for Saint John.

EAGLES 5 WILDCATS 4 (OT)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Egor Sokolov scored his 36th goal of the season at 1:25 of overtime, and Cape Breton (29-14-3) extended its win streak to five games by edging Moncton (32-12-1).

—

PHOENIX 6 VOLTIGEURS 4

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel Poulin had three goals and two assists and Felix Robert added two goals and two helpers as the Phoenix (37-7-4) beat Drummondville (26-20-1) for their fifth straight victory.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.