OPP officer directing traffic on highway in Hamilton injured after being hit by car

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario Provincial Police officer directing traffic on Highway 6 in Hamilton has been injured after being hit by a car Tuesday evening.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said emergency crews were responding to a collision on Highway 6 near Parkside Drive, north of Highway 5, at around 7 p.m. He said a sergeant directing traffic was struck by the car.

A Hamilton Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the officer was taken to Hamilton General Hospital in stable condition.

As of Tuesday evening, it was unclear what, if any, charges the driver of the vehicle might be facing.

Meanwhile, Schmidt had a message for drivers who come upon on-duty emergency services personnel.

“Whenever you approach a scene with emergency vehicles, pay extra attention and slow down because there will be officers walking around,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Alanna Rizza

An @OPP_GTATraffic officer has been taken to a #HamOnt hospital after suffering a head injury when he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic at Highway 6 & Parkside Drive in #BurlOn pic.twitter.com/HsgS89UT78 — 900 CHML (@AM900CHML) January 29, 2020

An OPP officer directing traffic at a collision scene on #Hwy6 was struck while he was outside of his police vehicle. He has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/AAubh6kqaE — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

OPP officer in hospital with non life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic https://t.co/YGqdatO4D9 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 29, 2020