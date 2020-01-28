OPP officer directing traffic on highway in Hamilton injured after being hit by car

An Ontario Provincial Police officer directing traffic on Highway 6 in Hamilton has been injured after being hit by a car Tuesday evening.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said emergency crews were responding to a collision on Highway 6 near Parkside Drive, north of Highway 5, at around 7 p.m. He said a sergeant directing traffic was struck by the car.
A Hamilton Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the officer was taken to Hamilton General Hospital in stable condition.
READ MORE: OPP conducts campaign to get drivers to slow down, move over for emergency vehicles, tow trucks
As of Tuesday evening, it was unclear what, if any, charges the driver of the vehicle might be facing.
Meanwhile, Schmidt had a message for drivers who come upon on-duty emergency services personnel.
“Whenever you approach a scene with emergency vehicles, pay extra attention and slow down because there will be officers walking around,” he said.
— With files from Alanna Rizza
COMMENTS