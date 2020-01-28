Menu

Traffic

OPP officer directing traffic on highway in Hamilton injured after being hit by car

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 9:16 pm
Updated January 28, 2020 10:10 pm
A car can be seen with damage to the front windshield.
A car can be seen with damage to the front windshield. Global News

An Ontario Provincial Police officer directing traffic on Highway 6 in Hamilton has been injured after being hit by a car Tuesday evening.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said emergency crews were responding to a collision on Highway 6 near Parkside Drive, north of Highway 5, at around 7 p.m. He said a sergeant directing traffic was struck by the car.

A Hamilton Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the officer was taken to Hamilton General Hospital in stable condition.

As of Tuesday evening, it was unclear what, if any, charges the driver of the vehicle might be facing.

Meanwhile, Schmidt had a message for drivers who come upon on-duty emergency services personnel.

“Whenever you approach a scene with emergency vehicles, pay extra attention and slow down because there will be officers walking around,” he said.

— With files from Alanna Rizza

