Crime

17-year-old woman dead after being struck by vehicle on O’Chiese First Nation: police

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 6:55 pm
A 17-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle on O'Chiese First Nation, according to RCMP.
A 17-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle on O'Chiese First Nation, according to RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A 17-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on O’Chiese First Nation over the weekend, police say.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 25, when RCMP from Rocky Mountain House responded to a complaint of a disturbance on the First Nation.

When they arrived, officers found a young female pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

She was transported to hospital with critical injuries, where she died on Monday.

The 22-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle was arrested on scene and charges are pending.

An RCMP collision analyst also conducted a scene examination.

O’Chiese First Nation is about 140 kilometres northwest of Red Deer.

