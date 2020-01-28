Team Silvernagle to represent Saskatchewan at 2020 Scotties in Moose Jaw

Send this page to someone via email

For the second straight year Team Silvernagle will represent Saskatchewan at the 2020 Scotties Tournament of the Heart, taking place in Moose Jaw.

Team Silvernagle beat out Team Anderson 8-5 at the Viterra Scotties, in Melville on Tuesday.

It’s the third straight year in which the two teams battled it out at the Viterra Scotties. Team Anderson won in 2018, Team Silvernagle won in 2019.

Team Silvernagle finished third in last year’s Scotties in Sydney, NS.

The Scotties are being hosted at Mosaic Place from Feb. 15-23.

