Furious Florida mom says daycare wrote note on child’s stomach

A Florida mom was gobsmacked to find a note written on her toddler’s stomach after daycare on Monday.

The letter from the Sanibel Island daycare, written in black ink, was a “reminder” for mom Heather Chisum to send her child with more diapers the following day. After multiple washes, Chisum said on Facebook, the marker still hadn’t come off her son’s skin.

The irate mother took to social media to share her horror, along with two photos of her 18-month-old son Milo’s bare belly. She wrote that the daycare typically sends home a written daily report in her children’s lunchboxes.

“I’m a single mom with a full-time job and two very young children,” she wrote in the post. “Sue me for not reading the report every single day.

“I guess yesterday they wrote on his report that he needs diapers, and I failed to see that … But instead, I change his diaper this afternoon and see this written on my son with marker.

“I’ve scrubbed it with several baby wipes and it’s not coming off.”

Apparently, this isn’t the first time it’s happened, as the daycare did this “several months ago,” too.

Chisum made a call to her Facebook friends to help her discern whether her anger is appropriate or not.

More than 20,000 reactions, 25,000 shares and 280 comments later, she appears to have her verdict: her anger is definitely justified.

“This makes me sick to my stomach,” one Facebook user wrote, while another commented: “This is down right [sic] disgraceful and very inappropriate.”

Another person suggested she file a report, adding that she is “an adult and (the daycare) could have emailed you, called you, told you in person.”

Chisum told the Fort Myers News-Press she would no longer be taking her kids, including three-year-old Finley, to that particular daycare. But after struggling to find a replacement that would take a child as young as Milo, she was rethinking her decision.

“There’s no other place on the island for someone as young as he is,” she told the newspaper.

The teacher who wrote the note was fired, according to the Florida publication.

Cindy Carter DeCosta, director of the Children’s Education Center of the Islands on Sanibel Island, told the paper the note “was a breach of professional ethics and the teacher was fired.”

“We are aware of the incident at the school, and we are terribly sorry for the distress it has caused the family involved as well as all of our families,” she said.

“The school has taken immediate action to remove the teacher from the school. We are reviewing protocols already in place to ensure that nothing like this occurs again.”

