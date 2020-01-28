Menu

Environment

Officer rescues injured owl found on road in Madoc: Central Hastings OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 12:22 pm
Central Hastings OPP rescued an injured owl in the Madoc area on Monday. The owl is seen here with Const. Kenny Fuentes.
An owl is recovering from its injuries after a Central Hastings OPP officer came to its aid on Monday.

According to OPP, officers received a call about an injured owl on Lahey Road in the village of Madoc, about 75 kilometres east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Family’s dog missing after reported wolf attack in village of Madoc, Central Hastings OPP say

Police believe the barred owl — also known as a hoot owl — was hit by a passing vehicle while it was eating morning prey found in the middle of the road. The owl is native to the region.

Central Hastings OPP rescued an injured owl in the Madoc area on Monday.
Const. Barbra Hunter says an officer used an OPP raincoat to cover and capture the owl for assessment and possible rehabilitation. The owl’s sex was not known, Hunter said.

Story continues below advertisement
Central Hastings OPP rescued an injured owl in the Madoc area on Monday.
Hunter says OPP contacted the Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre in Napanee, Ont., to assist in the rescue and recovery efforts. The owl has since been transferred to the wildlife centre.

“I think an appropriate name for the owl would be Hooty, although a name has not been discussed,” Hunter said an in email.

More to come.

OwlMadocCentral Hastings OPPCentral Hastingsinjured animalVillage of Madocinjured owlLahey RodMado
