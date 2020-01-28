2 charged with impaired driving in Peterborough after driver found asleep; vehicle strikes hydro pole

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police made two impaired driving arrests on Friday in separate incidents.

The first incident occurred around 5 a.m. after the Peterborough Police Service received a call about a suspicious vehicle stopped in the middle of Woodglade Boulevard. The driver was allegedly slouched in the seat.

READ MORE: Peterborough novice driver charged with impaired driving after arriving at police station

Officers say they located a man in the driver’s seat who was “unresponsive.” A subsequent breath test revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Ruben John Mendoza, 25, of Springwood Drive, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

The second arrest occurred around 10:30 p.m. after police received a 911 call about a vehicle that had struck a hydro pole on Aylmer Street North.

Officers responded and found the vehicle crashed into a hydro pole on the east bank of Aylmer Street and a man standing beside the vehicle. A subsequent breath test revealed the driver allegedly had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Scott Smith, 28, of Charlore Park Drive, of Omemee, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 20.

1:41 Calgary father found guilty in impaired-driving rollover that killed his daughter Calgary father found guilty in impaired-driving rollover that killed his daughter