Talk to the Experts – Saturday Feb. 8

Saturday, Feb. 8:

Skinpossible

Join Betty Jo Kaiser Saturday at 11 a.m. as she hosts Roberta Segar, certified laser specialist and owner of Skinpossible Laser and Light. Learn about treatments that can get rid of fat, halt or reverse the effects of aging on skin and much more! For men and women, Skinpossible has offers more non-surgical cosmetic solutions than any other clinic in Calgary. Taking care of your appearance isn’t vain, it’s smart!

Heart Fit

The experts at Heart Fit will help you better understand your cardiovascular disease risk and provide tips on how you can prevent and potentially even reverse heart disease. For more information about their services, visit heartfit.ca/why-heart-fit-clinic/.

Hear from the experts at Heart Fit Saturday at noon.