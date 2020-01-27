Menu

Crime

Bancroft man charged with impaired driving: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 4:35 pm
A Bancroft man faces impaired driving charges following an investigation by OPP.
A Bancroft man faces impaired driving charges following an investigation by OPP. File / Global News

A Bancroft man faces impaired driving charges following an incident on the weekend.

Bancroft OPP say around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers received a request for assistance in the area of Bridge Street West in the town of Bancroft for a suspected impaired driver.

Officers attended the area and located the suspect vehicle. OPP determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Timothy Gunter, 41, of Bancroft, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Feb. 26.

