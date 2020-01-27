Police arrest 4, seize drugs worth more than $5K in Cambridge raid

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were arrested and more than $5,000 worth of street drugs were seized during a raid in Cambridge on Friday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Officers made the arrests at around 6:30 p.m. before police raided an apartment on King Street East, according to police.

READ MORE: Man arrested, gun seized in connection with recent Cambridge stabbing

Police said they arrested two men, a woman and a teenage girl.

Officers also seized six ounces of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $4,200 and five grams of suspected purple fentanyl worth about $1,250, according to police.

READ MORE: Cambridge bank robbed 3 times in last year, police say

In addition, police said they also seized a vehicle, an unknown powder pepper spray, scales, and packaging, as well as more than $5,000 in cash.

Story continues below advertisement