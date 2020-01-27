Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest 4, seize drugs worth more than $5K in Cambridge raid

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 4:25 pm
Police say they siezed purple fentanyl and methamphetamine during the raid.
Police say they siezed purple fentanyl and methamphetamine during the raid. Waterloo Regional Police

Four people were arrested and more than $5,000 worth of street drugs were seized during a raid in Cambridge on Friday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Officers made the arrests at around 6:30 p.m. before police raided an apartment on King Street East, according to police.

READ MORE: Man arrested, gun seized in connection with recent Cambridge stabbing

Police said they arrested two men, a woman and a teenage girl.

Officers also seized six ounces of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $4,200 and five grams of suspected purple fentanyl worth about $1,250, according to police.

READ MORE: Cambridge bank robbed 3 times in last year, police say

In addition, police said they also seized a vehicle, an unknown powder pepper spray, scales, and packaging, as well as more than $5,000 in cash.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeCambridge drug bustKing Street East CambridgeCambridge raidPreston crimeKing street preston rainPreston Cambridge crimePreston raid
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.