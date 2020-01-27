City of Kawartha Lakes OPP impound vehicle from suspended driver for 45 days

Send this page to someone via email

A Brock township man faces a criminal driving charge following a traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say an officer conducted a vehicle stop on Little Britain Road near Eldon Road in the village of Little Britain.

The ensuing investigation determined the man driving the vehicle was under suspension.

Jorma Jussila, 71, of Brock Township, was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Police say the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

Jussila was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 13.

