Crime

Cobourg man charged with possession of drugs, knives, brass knuckles: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 10:09 am
Cobourg police have charged a man with drug and weapons charges following a Saturday incident.
A Cobourg man is facing drug and weapons charges following an incident in the downtown area on Saturday, according to police.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers were called to an address regarding an alleged break and enter in progress.

An investigation reportedly led to the arrest of a Cobourg man who police allege was in possession of a small quantity of suspected cocaine, two prohibited knives and a set of brass knuckles.

Aaron Mcentee, 37, of Cobourg, was charged with three counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

