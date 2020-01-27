Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: Which rock act would you pick the for the Super Bowl halftime show?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted January 27, 2020 9:00 am
Join fellow Sooke alumni as they cheer on their favourite NFL team at a historic landmark restaurant. Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020 Time: 2:30 pm Registration & Networking | 3:30 pm Game kick-off Location: 17 Mile House Pub, Top Floor, 5126 Sooke Road, Sooke Cost: $15 per person, includes complimentary appetizers, one drink ticket, prize draws and networking activity. Cash bar available. Notes: There is limited space (maximum 3 guests), so register early and must be 19 years of age or older. Please consider safe driving options…. Car pool, bus or taxi. If you have any questions regarding this event, please contact UVic Alumni Relations at alumni@uvic.ca or (250) 721-6000. We hope you will join us for additional Alumni Week events! PS. Don't forget to particpate in our Alumni Week Flashback Foto Contest for a chance to win!.
Join fellow Sooke alumni as they cheer on their favourite NFL team at a historic landmark restaurant. Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020 Time: 2:30 pm Registration & Networking | 3:30 pm Game kick-off Location: 17 Mile House Pub, Top Floor, 5126 Sooke Road, Sooke Cost: $15 per person, includes complimentary appetizers, one drink ticket, prize draws and networking activity. Cash bar available. Notes: There is limited space (maximum 3 guests), so register early and must be 19 years of age or older. Please consider safe driving options…. Car pool, bus or taxi. If you have any questions regarding this event, please contact UVic Alumni Relations at alumni@uvic.ca or (250) 721-6000. We hope you will join us for additional Alumni Week events! PS. Don't forget to particpate in our Alumni Week Flashback Foto Contest for a chance to win!.
The NFL wants to have at least 100 million people watching the Pepsi-sponsored halftime show, which is why they’re always looking to book some mass appeal pop act. From a ratings point of view, this makes sense.For the last ten years, it’s been nothing but pop. J.Lo and Shakira this year. Maroon 5’s dull performance last year. We’ve also had Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, and Bruno Mars (a couple of times!) The last time any rock band was invited to perform was 2014 when the Chili Peppers showed up to play one song (“Give It Away“) with Bruno Mars. And the last pure rock headliner? The Who in 2010.But let’s say for a second that you were in charge of booking the halftime show and were determined to rock the house. Which of the following would you pick?
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.