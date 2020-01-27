Weekly survey: Which rock act would you pick the for the Super Bowl halftime show?

Join fellow Sooke alumni as they cheer on their favourite NFL team at a historic landmark restaurant. Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020 Time: 2:30 pm Registration & Networking | 3:30 pm Game kick-off Location: 17 Mile House Pub, Top Floor, 5126 Sooke Road, Sooke Cost: $15 per person, includes complimentary appetizers, one drink ticket, prize draws and networking activity. Cash bar available. Notes: There is limited space (maximum 3 guests), so register early and must be 19 years of age or older. Please consider safe driving options…. Car pool, bus or taxi. If you have any questions regarding this event, please contact UVic Alumni Relations at alumni@uvic.ca or (250) 721-6000. We hope you will join us for additional Alumni Week events! PS. Don't forget to particpate in our Alumni Week Flashback Foto Contest for a chance to win!.