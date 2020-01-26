Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Sunday, January 26, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2020 11:22 pm

EVERETT, Wash. – Cole Fonstad had a pair of goals as the Everett Silvertips downed the Spokane Chiefs 4-1 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Dustin Wolf turned away 34 shots — including all 18 he faced in the third period — for Everett.

Jake Christiansen and Ty Kolle rounded out the offence for the Silvertips (31-11-4), who are 5-0-1 in their last six games.

Luke Toporowski was the lone Chiefs (25-16-5) skater to beat Wolf.

Lukas Parík stopped 27-of-31 shots for Spokane.

HITMEN 5 REBELS 2

CALGARY — Brayden Peters kicked out 23 shots, and the Hitmen (25-15-5) got goals from five different skaters to beat Red Deer (15-25-5).

Story continues below advertisement

PATS 4 BLADES 3 (OT)

REGINA — Cole Dubinsky potted the winner at 3:29 of overtime, and Donovan Buskey turned away 33 shots as the Pats (14-26-5) edged Saskatoon (23-19-4).

ICE 5 WARRIORS 4

WINNIPEG — Peyton Krebs scored twice and Dawson Barteaux had a goal and two assists as the Ice (29-16-1) slipped past Moose Jaw (12-30-2).

GIANTS 3 ROCKETS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Michal Kvasnica’s second goal of the night turned into the winner as Vancouver (20-20-5) toppled the Rockets (23-21-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsRed Deer RebelsKamloops BlazersMedicine Hat TigersVictoria RoyalsKootenay IcePortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.