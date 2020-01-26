Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec police divers find final sunk snowmobile amid search for missing tourists

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2020 12:41 pm
Updated January 26, 2020 1:01 pm
Quebec provincial police vehicles are seen in St-Henri-de-Taillon, Que. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Quebec provincial police vehicles are seen in St-Henri-de-Taillon, Que. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Rocket Lavoie/Le Quotidien/The Canadian Press

Divers with Quebec’s provincial police say they have located the seventh and final submerged snowmobile involved in a tragic accident last Tuesday in the province’s Lac-Saint-Jean region.

The search for four missing tourists from eastern France resumed this morning, five days after a group and their guide disappeared into the icy waters while snowmobiling off-trail.

While five men were originally reported missing, divers found the body of 58-year-old Gilles Claude on Friday, about two kilometres from where the first snowmobiles were located.

READ MORE: Police continue search for missing four snowmobilers from France who remain missing

The guide, Benoit L’Espérance of Montreal, was pulled from the water by rescuers on Tuesday night and died in hospital early Wednesday.

A total of eight tourists and their guide were travelling near Lac-Saint-Jean on Tuesday evening when the ice gave way somewhere between St-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma.

Story continues below advertisement

The five missing French snowmobilers were identified by police as Claude, Yan Thierry and Jean-René Dumoulin, both 24, Julien Benoît, 34, and Arnaud Antoine, 25.

Two others of the travelling party managed to save a third tourist who’d fallen into the water and they made it to shore and alerted authorities.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

Quebec snowmobiling accident leaves 1 dead, 5 missing
Quebec snowmobiling accident leaves 1 dead, 5 missing
© 2020 The Canadian Press
QuebecSQLac Saint-JeanSnowmobile Accidentmissing french touristsFrench tourists
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.