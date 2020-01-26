Quebec police divers find final sunk snowmobile amid search for missing tourists

Send this page to someone via email

Divers with Quebec’s provincial police say they have located the seventh and final submerged snowmobile involved in a tragic accident last Tuesday in the province’s Lac-Saint-Jean region.

The search for four missing tourists from eastern France resumed this morning, five days after a group and their guide disappeared into the icy waters while snowmobiling off-trail.

While five men were originally reported missing, divers found the body of 58-year-old Gilles Claude on Friday, about two kilometres from where the first snowmobiles were located.

The guide, Benoit L’Espérance of Montreal, was pulled from the water by rescuers on Tuesday night and died in hospital early Wednesday.

A total of eight tourists and their guide were travelling near Lac-Saint-Jean on Tuesday evening when the ice gave way somewhere between St-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma.

The five missing French snowmobilers were identified by police as Claude, Yan Thierry and Jean-René Dumoulin, both 24, Julien Benoît, 34, and Arnaud Antoine, 25.

Two others of the travelling party managed to save a third tourist who’d fallen into the water and they made it to shore and alerted authorities.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

