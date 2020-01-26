Menu

Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast under rainfall warning

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 1:36 pm
A woman walks in the rain in Halifax on June 24, 2018. . Alexander Quon/Global News

Environment Canada has placed Nova Scotia’s Atlantic Coast under a rainfall warning.

The federal weather service says heavy rain is expected throughout the afternoon.

Between 25 mm and 35 mm of rain is expected.

Environment Canada says localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible due to frozen ground which reduces the ability to absorb the rain.

