Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast under rainfall warning

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Environment Canada has placed Nova Scotia’s Atlantic Coast under a rainfall warning.

The federal weather service says heavy rain is expected throughout the afternoon.

READ MORE: Freezing rain warning issued for much of New Brunswick

Between 25 mm and 35 mm of rain is expected.

Environment Canada says localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible due to frozen ground which reduces the ability to absorb the rain.

0:42 Storms brings flooding, freezing rain to central and southern Ontario Storms brings flooding, freezing rain to central and southern Ontario

Story continues below advertisement